Rewriting rules not working as expected

Could it be because HTTP_HOST in your condition is looking for exactly corredorpropiedades.cl notice the ^ and $ symbols? when HTTP_HOST in your other case is going to be www.corredorpropiedades.cl and thus not meet the condition.

Maybe try…

<rule name="Non-canonical hostnames to www.YOURSITE.com" patternSyntax="ECMAScript" stopProcessing="true"> <match url=".*" /> <conditions logicalGrouping="MatchAny"> <add input="{HTTP_HOST}" pattern="^corredorpropiedades.cl$" /> <add input="{HTTP_HOST}" pattern="^www.corredorpropiedades.cl$" /> </conditions> <action type="Redirect" url="https://www.jahrsenoret.cl/{R:0}" /> </rule>

Now this is off the top of my head first guess, but here we made specify multiple conditions and also put in logicalGrouping="MatchAny" to say that if any of the conditions are matched, to redirect.

See if this works for you. Hopefully you see where I am going with this.