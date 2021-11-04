Can someone pls exaplain why this doesn’t work? RewriteRule (.*) html/pages/$1/index.php [L]
I’m trying to get everthing after “/” and store it in $1
for example example.com/se would go to example.com/html/pages/se/index.php
Because it creates an infinite loop.
se to
html/pages/se/index.php
html/pages/se/index.php to
html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php
html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php to
html/pages/html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php/index.php
And so on and so forth.
What you need is a
RewriteCond that informs Apache not to rewrite when the URL already starts with
html/pages.
Thanks for your reply. But why does it continue? What makes it continue?
I find many explanations where it is mentioned that the loop is the cause, but not what causes the loop.
- Rewrite
seto
html/pages/se/index.php
This is good , this is correct. Why is it not done here? What in the regex makes it continue?
A rewrite redirects from one URL to another.
When you go to the initial URL the rules in .htaccess are followed and you are redirected, as per your rule.
As you request the new URL the rules in the .htaccess are followed as with any URL, you are redirected again.
And again…
Any redirect means that .htaccess is run again and any rules in it followed again.
Because your rule redirects any URL, every URL redirects and falls into a loop.