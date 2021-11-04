Rewrite (.*)

Can someone pls exaplain why this doesn’t work? RewriteRule (.*) html/pages/$1/index.php [L]

I’m trying to get everthing after “/” and store it in $1
for example example.com/se would go to example.com/html/pages/se/index.php

Because it creates an infinite loop.

  1. Rewrite se to html/pages/se/index.php
  2. Rewrite html/pages/se/index.php to html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php
  3. Rewrite html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php to html/pages/html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php/index.php

And so on and so forth.

What you need is a RewriteCond that informs Apache not to rewrite when the URL already starts with html/pages.

