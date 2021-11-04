Can someone pls exaplain why this doesn’t work? RewriteRule (.*) html/pages/$1/index.php [L]
I’m trying to get everthing after “/” and store it in $1
for example example.com/se would go to example.com/html/pages/se/index.php
Because it creates an infinite loop.
se to
html/pages/se/index.php
html/pages/se/index.php to
html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php
html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php to
html/pages/html/pages/html/pages/se/index.php/index.php/index.php
And so on and so forth.
What you need is a
RewriteCond that informs Apache not to rewrite when the URL already starts with
html/pages.