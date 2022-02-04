Rewrite (.*)

Any URL is passed through all RewriteRules in the .htaccess file.

If the URL that comes out is different than the URL that goes in then Apache starts the process over.

This continues until the URL that goes in is the same as the URL that comes out, or until Apache has looped 10 times, whichever comes first.

So it’s not the regex that loops, it’s Apache that loops.

SamA74: SamA74: When you go to the initial URL the rules in .htaccess are followed and you are redirected, as per your rule.