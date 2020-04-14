Rewrite URL parameters with htaccess just doesnt work?

Hello guys. been searching the whole internet and tried every single thing I have found but i cant make it work. i would really really appreciate if somone could help me with this

i have hidden .php extensions in the url. schedule is a .php file

i simply has a webpage looking like this:
example .com/folder/schedule?c=test
but i want it to look like this
example. com/folder/schedule/test

Then i have another similar page but with 2 parameters.
example .com/schedule?c=test&day=today
i want it to look like
example.com/schedule/test/today
and if only one of the parameters
example.com/schedule/today

That’s the hard part. If there is only one of the parameters, how would you know whether it the c parameter or the day parameter?

Can you make it so that c is always required? That would make it a lot easier.

Yes, that would work

Perhaps add another file:

http://example.com/schedule-date/today
http://example.com/schedule-date/2020-04-22

Hm I think it would be easier for me to have one file and make both parameters required, for now at least. Even tho your example would be more clean

Right, I’d start off with this:

RewriteEngine On

RewriteRule ^schedule/([^/]+)/([^/]+)$ /schedule.php?c=$1&day=$2 [L]
RewriteRule ^schedule/([^/]+)$ /schedule.php?c=$1 [L]

That means:

  1. “schedule” followed by a slash, then something, then a slash and then something else must be rewritten to /schedule.php?c=something&day=something else
  2. “schedule” followed by a slash, then something must be rewritten to /schedule.php?c=something

Now it depends on how you’ve setup Apache to hide the .php extension - if you’ve used MultiViews for that then the above won’t work because MultiViews takes precedent over rewrites.

In that case I would advise to disable multiviews using Options -MultiViews (on a separate line) and then add a rule for /schedule like so:

RewriteRule ^schedule$ /schedule.php [L]
Standard practise with most PHP Frameworks and Content Management Systems is to redirect all browser requests to a default index.php if and only if the request is not a specific file or directory:

file: .htacces

# REWRITE STUFF     
  RewriteEngine On

# ONLY CALL ONCE 
# <IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
  # FORCE NON-WWW
    # RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www.example.com [NC]
    # RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://example.com/$1 [L,R=302]
 # Force www:
   # RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^example.com [NC]
   # RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.example.com/$1 [L,R=301,NC]

  # FORCE PRETTY-URLs  
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
    RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
    RewriteRule ^(.*)$  index.php/?$1 [L]
# </IfModule>  
ErrorDocument 404 error-document.html

file: index.php

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);

// following two lines should be set in php.ini
   error_reporting(-1);
   ini_set('display_errors', '1');

  $page = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] ?? 'home';
  $page = empty($page) ? 'home' : $page;
  $page = explode('/', $page)[0];
  switch($page):
    case 'home' :
      // do stuff here
    break;

    case 'search' :
      // do stuff here
    break;

    case 'search-date' :
      // do stuff here
    break;

    default:
      // do stuff here
    break;
  endswitch;

This method is more expandable and also good for SEO link juice :slight_smile:

Ideally you should not need to use <IfModule...>. You should know whether the module is loaded or not and either include the appropriate directives - or not.