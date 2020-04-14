Rewrite URL parameters with htaccess just doesnt work?

Standard practise with most PHP Frameworks and Content Management Systems is to redirect all browser requests to a default index.php if and only if the request is not a specific file or directory:
file: .htacces
# REWRITE STUFF
RewriteEngine On
# ONLY CALL ONCE
# <IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
# FORCE NON-WWW
# RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www.example.com [NC]
# RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://example.com/$1 [L,R=302]
# Force www:
# RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^example.com [NC]
# RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.example.com/$1 [L,R=301,NC]
# FORCE PRETTY-URLs
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ index.php/?$1 [L]
# </IfModule>
ErrorDocument 404 error-document.html
file: index.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
// following two lines should be set in php.ini
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$page = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] ?? 'home';
$page = empty($page) ? 'home' : $page;
$page = explode('/', $page)[0];
switch($page):
case 'home' :
// do stuff here
break;
case 'search' :
// do stuff here
break;
case 'search-date' :
// do stuff here
break;
default:
// do stuff here
break;
endswitch;
This method is more expandable and also good for SEO link juice