Rewrite URL parameters with htaccess just doesnt work?

#1

Hello guys. been searching the whole internet and tried every single thing I have found but i cant make it work. i would really really appreciate if somone could help me with this

i have hidden .php extensions in the url. schedule is a .php file

i simply has a webpage looking like this:
example .com/folder/schedule?c=test
but i want it to look like this
example. com/folder/schedule/test

Then i have another similar page but with 2 parameters.
example .com/schedule?c=test&day=today
i want it to look like
example.com/schedule/test/today
and if only one of the parameters
example.com/schedule/today

#2

That’s the hard part. If there is only one of the parameters, how would you know whether it the c parameter or the day parameter?

Can you make it so that c is always required? That would make it a lot easier.

1 Like
#3

Yes, that would work

#4

Perhaps add another file:

http://example.com/schedule-date/today
http://example.com/schedule-date/2020-04-22

1 Like
#5

Hm I think it would be easier for me to have one file and make both parameters required, for now at least. Even tho your example would be more clean

1 Like