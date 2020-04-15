Rewrite URL parameters with htaccess just doesnt work?

Hello guys. been searching the whole internet and tried every single thing I have found but i cant make it work. i would really really appreciate if somone could help me with this

i have hidden .php extensions in the url. schedule is a .php file

i simply has a webpage looking like this:

example .com/folder/schedule?c=test

but i want it to look like this

example. com/folder/schedule/test

Then i have another similar page but with 2 parameters.

example .com/schedule?c=test&day=today

i want it to look like

example.com/schedule/test/today

and if only one of the parameters

example.com/schedule/today