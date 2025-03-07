Revolution Slider Display Issue

I’m using revolution slider in wordpress, porto theme. I’m having an issue where certain elements are displaying improperly. I’ve attached an image. you can see “modernity blackout” text and “blacked out aluminum house sign” text are both appearing higher than they’re supposed to.

after some time they may or may not decide to snap into the correct position. as seen in the second screenshot. if I refresh the page a few times it will load correctly maybe 1/3 times.

any ideas why this is happening and how to fix it?