Revising JS Async/Promises

I have been finding some issues using async functions as well as promises. The following code doesn’t seem to wait for the “await” statement to complete before executing the next line.

I also tried using plain async functions and awaits (without Promise); same result

Should I be using generators?

To understand my question more, please scroll down to read the OUTPUT

_connection(address) { const api = xapi.connect(`ssh://${address}`, { username: this.auth.user, password: this.auth.password }).on('error', (err) => { console.log(`

\rconnection failed for endpoint <${address}>`); }).on('ready', api => { console.info("this.apis.push(api);") }); return api; } _getEndpoints() { return new Promise( resolve => { if (this.endpoints) { if (!Array.isArray(this.endpoints)) { this.endpoints = [this.endpoints]; } this.endpoints = this.endpoints.filter( el => CONSTANTS.ip_qualifier.test(el)); resolve(this.endpoints); } else { const eps = new Endpoints(CONSTANTS.ENDPOINTS); eps.getEndpoints().then( endpoints => resolve(endpoints)); } }); } _firstTask(cb) { return new Promise( resolve => { let _api = null; this._getEndpoints().then( async endpoints => { console.info("\r

endpoints found:

\r", endpoints); for (let ep of endpoints) { _api = await this._connection(ep) if (ep !== '' && ep !== undefined && typeof cb === 'function') { await this._sleep(FOREACH_SLEEP); cb({ api: _api, endpoint: ep, timeout: this.timeout }); } } resolve() }); }); } _taskToRun(args) { this._firstTask(args[0]) .then( () => { console.log("this.manager.connectionsComplete();"); this.manager.connectionsComplete(); }) }

OUTPUT:

this.manager.connectionsComplete(); // I was expecting this to be executed at the end…

connections_complete

this.apis.push(api);

