Revising JS Async/Promises

I have been finding some issues using async functions as well as promises. The following code doesn’t seem to wait for the “await” statement to complete before executing the next line.
I also tried using plain async functions and awaits (without Promise); same result
Should I be using generators?
To understand my question more, please scroll down to read the OUTPUT
_connection(address) {
const api = xapi.connect(`ssh://${address}`, {
username: this.auth.user,
password: this.auth.password
}).on('error', (err) => {
console.log(`\n\rconnection failed for endpoint <${address}>`);
}).on('ready', api => {
console.info("this.apis.push(api);")
});
return api;
}
_getEndpoints() {
return new Promise( resolve => {
if (this.endpoints) {
if (!Array.isArray(this.endpoints)) {
this.endpoints = [this.endpoints];
}
this.endpoints = this.endpoints.filter( el => CONSTANTS.ip_qualifier.test(el));
resolve(this.endpoints);
}
else {
const eps = new Endpoints(CONSTANTS.ENDPOINTS);
eps.getEndpoints().then( endpoints => resolve(endpoints));
}
});
}
_firstTask(cb) {
return new Promise( resolve => {
let _api = null;
this._getEndpoints().then( async endpoints => {
console.info("\r\nendpoints found:\n\r", endpoints);
for (let ep of endpoints) {
_api = await this._connection(ep)
if (ep !== '' && ep !== undefined && typeof cb === 'function') {
await this._sleep(FOREACH_SLEEP);
cb({ api: _api, endpoint: ep, timeout: this.timeout });
}
}
resolve()
});
});
}
_taskToRun(args) {
this._firstTask(args[0])
.then( () => {
console.log("this.manager.connectionsComplete();");
this.manager.connectionsComplete();
})
}
OUTPUT:
this.manager.connectionsComplete(); // I was expecting this to be executed at the end…
connections_complete
this.apis.push(api);
this.apis.push(api);