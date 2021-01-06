Review of time tracker mockup

I am new to web design, HTML, css and Javascript. This is a first attempt to create a time tracker. Both for manual inputs and stop watch.

So far it have no connection to a database, so it is more about user interface, look and feel.

http://94.237.92.101:5050/

(Note that this is a http and some browsers must be forced not to use https.)

Am I on the right track? Else please point me in another direction.

Thank you for your time!