Review of JavaScript code from Code.org

hello, this is my code that i am making for my APCSP class. i have been having some trouble figuring out how to make it so if my sprite collides with the color black that it is then sent back to its starting position. Im using app lab though so it makes it harder for me to figure this out. I have also been trying to make the other sprites disappear that arent chosen once on the maze screen but it isnt seeming to work out very well. im very new to coding so im trying to learn as much as possible. thank you for any help