Code.org Check out what I made I wrote the code myself with Code.org

trying to figure out that if one of my sprites reaches the red triangle in the easy maze that it will switch to a different screen called “WinScreen”. im also trying to figure out how to make it so they appear on the other maze screens which they do not. i am using applab by code. org and have posted a similar post on a bit of a different subject. new to coding trying to work through this thanks.

here is the library of code that is given:

https://curriculum.code.org/docs/applab/