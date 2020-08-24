Reverse a css transition

Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/XWmGYMy
When I first click the icon, it spins 180deg CW. When I click it again, it goes back to its prime position but it spins 180deg CCW. Is there a way to keep it spin CW?
You could use keyframes to do that.
Thank you for helping!
