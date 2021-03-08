Reveal image on hover

HTML & CSS
Hello!

I am trying to make an effect, where the background - image will be revealed, as I hover over it.
The problem is that I want to make it for a specific area, not the full view port.
The background-image of an absolute item, with background fixed, it is taking the whole screen automatically. So I am trying to limit it inside a specific div.
All the effect to be happening for a specific div.

Having tried many things but cannot make it working.

Here is an example that I am following: https://codepen.io/suez/pen/PwKZwO

I am not sure if it’s the best way, or there are any alternatives.

Thank you for any help!

if (e.pageX < some number || e.pageX > some other number || e.pageY < some number || e.pageY > some other number) { return; }
?

If I understand correctly I think you can just hide the overflow on a div using css only which should give the effect you want…

I may have misunderstood though :slight_smile:

Oh yes it’s that simple :slight_smile:

But it needs the whole image to cover this box. So I guess I could fix this with background-position then?

I’m not quite sure what you mean?

Do you want a black box that shows the whole image on hover? If so you don’t need any JS at all for that.

e.g.

However, I think you mean something more complicated than that.