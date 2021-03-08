Reveal image on hover

Hello!

I am trying to make an effect, where the background - image will be revealed, as I hover over it.

The problem is that I want to make it for a specific area, not the full view port.

The background-image of an absolute item, with background fixed, it is taking the whole screen automatically. So I am trying to limit it inside a specific div.

All the effect to be happening for a specific div.

Having tried many things but cannot make it working.

Here is an example that I am following: https://codepen.io/suez/pen/PwKZwO

I am not sure if it’s the best way, or there are any alternatives.

Thank you for any help!