Reveal image on hover

Hello!
I am trying to make an effect, where the background - image will be revealed, as I hover over it.
The problem is that I want to make it for a specific area, not the full view port.
The background-image of an absolute item, with background fixed, it is taking the whole screen automatically. So I am trying to limit it inside a specific div.
All the effect to be happening for a specific div.
Having tried many things but cannot make it working.
Here is an example that I am following: https://codepen.io/suez/pen/PwKZwO
I am not sure if it’s the best way, or there are any alternatives.
Thank you for any help!