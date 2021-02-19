Reveal 3 items at a time with jQuery

Are you asking me @m_hutley ?
no, i’m asking the OP.
I’ve learned to ignore distractions and people who aren’t helpful and make crazy assumptions - but making an exception just this once.
To make a nothing statement. I suppose that answers everything.
Teach a man to fish, @coothead, otherwise you end up with this.
I do not frequent coding forums to teach.
I have an entirely different agenda.
The this which I end up with is obviously not
going to be the this with which you end up.
C’est La Vie.
I would be interested to hear what that different agenda is.
Can you please divulge that different agenda?
- I am a congenital problem solver.
- Members problems help feed this
need for mental stimulation…
- If members have come simply for
tuition then I must point out that they
are under no obligation to view my
attemps at providing a solution.
- They can wait for their teacher and
I can wait for further problems.
- This system has worked very well
for me for almost twenty years of
visiting coding forum.
- I am far too close to the grave to care
about anyone’s objection to this life
long habit of mine.
I would advise the spoiler tag then? Just a thought.
I don’t particular object to your habit; what i have problems with is when your beneficiaries come back to us after having not learned from the result, and if you’ve ‘gone to the grave’ (not that I wish that, of course), then someone else gets stuck with the “Hey do this for me”.
As I pointed out
Is that not plain enough?
Well you can’t have it both ways.
If a member is seeking tuition, then they are hardly
likely to be in the “Hey, do this for me” brigade.
If. on the other hand, they are in that regiment then
you may - ( politely of course ) - point out that
you are not here to do their homework but that
you are willing to assist them with their studies.
If SitePoint administrators did not approve of the
way that I post,then I am sure that they would have
informed me of their misgivings a long time ago.
Which i did. That’s what post #2 in this thread was.
Kind of gets defeated when the following post is “HERE! I’ll do your homework for you!”
But, we clearly simply see things differently. And that’s fine. So the OP has his answer, and he’s got your name to come back to if he needs to change things. Best of luck to you both.
I was about to say “steady on” and ask to let the emotions calm down a bit, but that might not be required now.
@coothead - It is not up to admins and/or moderators to tell anyone how they should help people and/or define what “help” means. We are here to make sure things stay civil, legal and within the rules laid out in our FAQ.
@m_hutley A valid point of course, and I was interested to see what your follow up responses were going to be.
The problem is that not everyone has the expertise or analytical problem solving abilites that you have m_hutley. Some of us, when tackling a question on here, have to get our hands dirty, learn as we go and refactor and refactor again
In addition your approach to this, albiet the right one, does occasionally shut a thread down. I guess you could say it weeds out the chancers looking for a free bit of code, but it does also put off other members from contributing who might actually learn something from doing so.
We do then run the risk of ending up with a bit of an elitist situation where only a handful of posters feel they are qualified to contribute.
I think the spoiler option is a good one though. I did try this the other day ‘!>’, but it didn’t seem to be showing in the preview window.
Furthermore better documented/commented responses would be an improvement. Something I’m sure I have been guilty of not doing
The preview window is a bit hit-or-miss when it comes to the spoiler tag.
[spoiler][/spoiler] is fairly reliable tho.
That’s actually what i’m trying to get people to do. Not just show up and say “give me code”… but if you show us that you’ve tried and it failed, or that you’ve tried to implement the words that we give, then i’m perfectly happy to help correct things, and ‘give the answer’ (though i usually tailor my answer to closely approximate the original attempt, even if it’s not necessarily the best/optimal).
That’s a fair argument; but blindly posting an answer only teaches someone how to copy and paste, and noone learns by hitting Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V. How many members have contributed since?
That is not entirely true.
There’s more than one way to skin a cat.
“Reverse engineering can be a great tool to learn something new.
Whether you are analyzing an object or trying to rebuild it, you
can learn about them simply by taking them apart and putting
them back together again.
That, to put it briefly, is the concept behind reverse-engineering,
to break something in order to analyze and understand it.
This technique can be used any time to understand any process or
project. It is not specific to computer science”
Further reading:-
Reverse engineering - a process for better learning
You put far more faith in the average internet user than I do. shrug
I am more than familiar with reverse engineering. I simply believe that the vast majority of people receiving a bulk “Here is your answer” of something they don’t have the beginnings of understanding of are not intending on doing any such thing.
There will always be exceptions; but that’s why they’re called exceptions.
I do not have faith in any internet users.
And if this this information… .
“The man who learns only what others know
is as ignorant as if he learns nothing. The
treasures of knowledge are the most rare,
and guarded most harshly.”
…that I read somewhere or other is true.
then your average internet user might just
as well be left in the dark.
I agree, knowledge on its own is pretty useless. But I don’t think that’s what @m_hutley is going for. It’s not “I have the knowledge but you have to pry it out of me”, but rather “I know what you mean. Here, take my hand and I’ll guide you from the place you are to how you can find the answer, so that in due time you’ll be so familiar with that process you can do it yourself.”
I personally believe there is no so thing as true or absolute knowledge, nor are the people that claim to have it guarding it. In fact they are often quite vocal about their “knowledge”. Question them further on it though and you’ll likely find out the emperor is naked a little bit.
Are you certain about that?
I just remebered where I read that information…
The man who learns only what others know…
And yet you’ve failed to grasp the meaning behind the quote…that or you’ve managed to twist it completely backwards to suit your own narrative.
“The man who learns only what others know is as ignorant as if he learns nothing.”
These two statements are the same thing. The man who learns only what others know is the person who copies and pastes the answer he is given without learning from it.
If I was
, I wouldnt post at all, or I would just post “I know the answer”. The purpose of posting and guiding them to learn how to answer the question themselves is to show them how to get to the treasures of knowledge.