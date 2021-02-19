Reveal 3 items at a time with jQuery

m_hutley: m_hutley: Now the question is, what did you learn? (other than ‘If i post a problem statement on the internet, someone will solve it for me and give me the solution i can blindly copy’)

@m_hutley A valid point of course, and I was interested to see what your follow up responses were going to be.

The problem is that not everyone has the expertise or analytical problem solving abilites that you have m_hutley. Some of us, when tackling a question on here, have to get our hands dirty, learn as we go and refactor and refactor again

In addition your approach to this, albiet the right one, does occasionally shut a thread down. I guess you could say it weeds out the chancers looking for a free bit of code, but it does also put off other members from contributing who might actually learn something from doing so.

We do then run the risk of ending up with a bit of an elitist situation where only a handful of posters feel they are qualified to contribute.

I think the spoiler option is a good one though. I did try this the other day ‘!>’, but it didn’t seem to be showing in the preview window.

Furthermore better documented/commented responses would be an improvement. Something I’m sure I have been guilty of not doing