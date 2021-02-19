Reveal 3 items at a time with jQuery

JavaScript
#1

I have a parent div within which there are a set of cards being displayed. Default is 6 cards, though there are 12 already rendered in the HTML (I hide the other 6).

I have a “Show More” link at the bottom of the default 6 cards. When the user clicks on this, it should display the next three, the user clicks again, it reveals the next three (previously hidden).

I’m at a loss for even where to begin. All I have is HTML and hope.

Here’s the markup.

<div class="lo-profile-cards">
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 1</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 2</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 3</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 4</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 5</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 6</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 7 - Hidden</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 8 - Hidden</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 9 - Hidden</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 10 - Hidden</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 11 - Hidden</div>
     <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 12 - Hidden</div>
     <a class="show-more-cards" "#">Show More (click once to reveal 7 - 9, click again to reveal 10 - 12</a>
</div>

No need for “Show Less”, but it would be great for Show less to work backwards - hide 3 at a time.
Thanks!

#2

So you have 12 elements of the array of elements in the class “lo-profile-card”.
At the start of the page load, you have revealed 6.
On click, show 7-9. So now you have revealed 9.
On the same click event, show 10-12. So now you have revealed 12.

Translate the above paragraph into code.
If necessary, take the intermediate step. How would you code this in psuedo-code?

#3

Hi there conradical,

here is one possible solution…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 
.lo-profile-cards {
	max-width: 40em;
	padding: 1em;
	margin: 1em auto;
	border: 1px solid #999;
	border-radius: 0.5em;
	background-color: #fff;
 }
.show-more-cards,
.show-less-cards {
	display: block;
	margin-top: 1em;
	color: #008;
    cursor: pointer;	
 }
.hide {
	display: none;
}
</style>

</head>
<body>
 <div class="lo-profile-cards">
  <div>Card 1</div>
  <div>Card 2</div>
  <div>Card 3</div>
  <div>Card 4</div>
  <div>Card 5</div>
  <div>Card 6</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 7</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 8</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 9</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 10</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 11</div>
  <div class="hide">Card 12</div>
  <span class="show-more-cards">Show More (click once to reveal 7 - 9, click again to reveal 10 - 12)</span>
  <span class="show-less-cards hide">Show Less (click once to hide 12 - 10, click again to hide 9 - 7)</span>   
 </div>
<script>
(function(d) {
   'use strict';
    var c = 5, st, stop = 8,
      cnt = d.querySelector('.lo-profile-cards'),
      dvs = cnt.querySelectorAll('div'),
     but1 = d.querySelector('.show-more-cards'),
     but2 = d.querySelector('.show-less-cards');
      but1.addEventListener('click', function(){showmore(c)}, false );
      but2.addEventListener('click', function(){showless(dvs.length)}, false );
function showmore(c) {
   if ( c < stop){
        c ++;
        dvs[c].classList.remove( 'hide');
        st = setTimeout(
        	  function(){ 
        	  	showmore(c); 
        	  }, 500 );
      } 
   else {
  	    clearTimeout( st );
  	    stop = 11; 
 
   if ( c === stop ) {  	
  	    clearTimeout(st);
  	    stop = 9;
 	    but1.classList.add('hide');
 	    but2.classList.remove('hide');
 	  }
    }
 }

function showless(c) {
   if ( c > stop){
        c --;
        dvs[c].classList.add('hide');

        st = setTimeout(
        	  function(){
        		showless(c);
        	  }, 500 );
      } 
   else {
  	    clearTimeout(st);
  	    stop = 6; 
 
   if ( c === stop ){  	
  	    clearTimeout(st);
  	    stop = 8;
 	    but1.classList.remove('hide');
 	    but2.classList.add('hide');
 	  }
    }
 }
 
}(document));
</script>  

</body>
</html>

You may also take a peep at it here…

Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/rNWwaab

coothead

#5

Woah! Perfect.

#6

Awesome code there. It works similarly to the code I have on my blog archive, where you click the button to the years, and it reveals the months, then click the months, and it reveals the blog entries :slight_smile: .

#7

Now the question is, what did you learn? (other than ‘If i post a problem statement on the internet, someone will solve it for me and give me the solution i can blindly copy’)

#8

Are you asking me @m_hutley ?

#9

no, i’m asking the OP.

#10

I’ve learned to ignore distractions and people who aren’t helpful and make crazy assumptions - but making an exception just this once.

#11

To make a nothing statement. I suppose that answers everything.
Teach a man to fish, @coothead, otherwise you end up with this.

#12

I do not frequent coding forums to teach. :rofl:
I have an entirely different agenda. :winky:

The this which I end up with is obviously not
going to be the this with which you end up. :biggrin:

C’est La Vie.

coothead

#13

I would be interested to hear what that different agenda is.
Can you please divulge that different agenda?

#14
  1. I am a congenital problem solver.
  2. Members problems help feed this
    need for mental stimulation…
  3. If members have come simply for
    tuition then I must point out that they
    are under no obligation to view my
    attemps at providing a solution.
  4. They can wait for their teacher and
    I can wait for further problems.
  5. This system has worked very well
    for me for almost twenty years of
    visiting coding forum.
  6. I am far too close to the grave to care
    about anyone’s objection to this life
    long habit of mine. :rofl:

coothead

#15

I would advise the spoiler tag then? Just a thought.

I don’t particular object to your habit; what i have problems with is when your beneficiaries come back to us after having not learned from the result, and if you’ve ‘gone to the grave’ (not that I wish that, of course), then someone else gets stuck with the “Hey do this for me”.

#16

As I pointed out

If members have come simply for
tuition then I must point out that they
are under no obligation to view my
attempts at providing a solution

Is that not plain enough?

Well you can’t have it both ways. :rolleyes:

If a member is seeking tuition, then they are hardly
likely to be in the “Hey, do this for me” brigade.

If. on the other hand, they are in that regiment then
you may - ( politely of course ) - point out that
you are not here to do their homework but that
you are willing to assist them with their studies.

If SitePoint administrators did not approve of the
way that I post,then I am sure that they would have
informed me of their misgivings a long time ago.

coothead