Reveal 3 items at a time with jQuery

I have a parent div within which there are a set of cards being displayed. Default is 6 cards, though there are 12 already rendered in the HTML (I hide the other 6).

I have a “Show More” link at the bottom of the default 6 cards. When the user clicks on this, it should display the next three, the user clicks again, it reveals the next three (previously hidden).

I’m at a loss for even where to begin. All I have is HTML and hope.

Here’s the markup.

<div class="lo-profile-cards"> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 1</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 2</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 3</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 4</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 5</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 6</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 7 - Hidden</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 8 - Hidden</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 9 - Hidden</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 10 - Hidden</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 11 - Hidden</div> <div class="lo-profile-card">Card 12 - Hidden</div> <a class="show-more-cards" "#">Show More (click once to reveal 7 - 9, click again to reveal 10 - 12</a> </div>

No need for “Show Less”, but it would be great for Show less to work backwards - hide 3 at a time.

Thanks!