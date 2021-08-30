Returning variable property in a function

Hi! I am just starting out in javascript and I am having trouble getting the respondClick function to return a variable property.

In the console log, I can see that the property has successfully “updated”, but the function does not register that. I’ve tried adding “return” at the end of the function, but it still does not work.

Here is my html file

<title>Lapis, Papyrus, Scalpellus</title> <div class="information"> <h1>Rock, Paper, Scissors Game</h1> <p>In this game, there are 2 players. You are one of the player and the computer will be the other player.</p> </div> <p>Please choose your Lapis, Papyrus, Scalpellus selection.</p> <button class = "pick" id="0" onClick="respondClick(this.id)">Lapis</button> <button class = "pick" id="1" onClick="respondClick(this.id)">Papyrus</button> <button class = "pick" id="2" onClick="respondClick(this.id)">Scalpellus</button> <!-- Results of the game displayed using js -->

and here is my javascript file.

// create player and computer variables with null choices const player = { currentChoice: null } const computer = { currentChoice: null } // create options variable, it is a list of the rock, paper, scissors choices const options = ["Lapis", "Papyrus", "Scalpellus"]; // create function computerChooses - randomly picks computer choice function computerChooses() { const randomIndex = Math.floor(Math.random() * options.length); computer.currentChoice = options[randomIndex]; console.log(computer.currentChoice) } // invoke function computerChooses(); // Player choice // on click button function respondClick(clickedID) { if (clickedID==0) { player.currentChoice = options[0]; } else if (clickedID==1) { player.currentChoice = options[1]; } else { player.currentChoice = options[2]; } console.log(player.currentChoice) } // function to compare the choices between player and computer function compareChoices(){ // Here, we're accounting out a tie scenario - if the randomIndex that was generated matches the player's choice. if(computer.currentChoice === player.currentChoice){ displayResult("It's a tie! The computer and player both chose " + computer.currentChoice); // Now, we write a conditional chain for each of the 3 random options the computer could make. Inside each conditional, we'll nest an "if...else" statement that compares the player's choice to the computer's choice and determines a winner. }else if(computer.currentChoice === options[0]){ if(player.currentChoice === options[1]){ displayResult("The player wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); }else{ displayResult("The computer wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); } }else if(computer.currentChoice === options[1]){ if(player.currentChoice === options[2]){ displayResult("The player wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); }else{ displayResult("The computer wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); } }else if(computer.currentChoice === options[2]){ if(player.currentChoice === options[0]){ displayResult("The player wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); }else{ displayResult("The computer wins! The computer chose " + computer.currentChoice + " and the player chose " + player.currentChoice); } } } // function to add result to html function displayResult(result){ // define constant resultText, assign it to a new paragraph const resultText = document.createElement('p') // Add text to paragraph resultText.innerText = result; // in the body of the document, append the text to html document.body.appendChild(resultText); } // invoke the function to compare player choices compareChoices();

I am not too sure what else I should add to the function -

function respondClick(clickedID) { if (clickedID==0) { player.currentChoice = options[0]; } else if (clickedID==1) { player.currentChoice = options[1]; } else { player.currentChoice = options[2]; } console.log(player.currentChoice) }

Any tips would be greatly appreciated!