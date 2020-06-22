Return the difference between two datetime expressions

#1

Hi,

The version of MySQL database is 5.5.62

On my MySQL table I need check if the TIMEDIFF() between two rows is greater than the value three minutes

If the TIMEDIFF() is less I update the columns xDisabled with 1 value

This is my table

+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| xID  | xDate_xHourMinute   | xLines  | xDisabled |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 |           |
| 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 |           |
| 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 |           |
| 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 |           |
| 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 |           |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
5 rows in set

I have tried without success this sql query because all rows on the table are updated

UPDATE `xMinutesSet` a
JOIN `xMinutesSet` b ON a.xLines = B.xLines
AND TIMEDIFF(
    a.xDate_xHourMinute,
    b.xDate_xHourMinute
) < 3
SET a.xDisabled = 1;


+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| xID  | xDate_xHourMinute   | xLines  | xDisabled |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 |         1 |
| 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 |         1 |
| 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 |         1 |
| 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 |         1 |
| 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 |         1 |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
5 rows in set

I need this return

+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| xID  | xDate_xHourMinute   | xLines  | xDisabled |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
| 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 |         1 | 00:01:26
| 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 |         1 | 00:00:50 
| 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 |           | 00:03:04
| 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 |         1 | 00:00:56
| 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 |           |
+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+
5 rows in set

How to do resolve this? Please, any suggestion

My table below

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `xminutesset`;
CREATE TABLE `xminutesset` (
  `xID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `xDate_xHourMinute` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
  `xLines` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `xDisabled` int(1) DEFAULT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`xID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of xminutesset
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `xminutesset` VALUES ('1405', '2020-06-21 05:24:19', '3018122', null);
INSERT INTO `xminutesset` VALUES ('1424', '2020-06-21 05:22:53', '3018122', null);
INSERT INTO `xminutesset` VALUES ('1462', '2020-06-21 05:22:03', '3018122', null);
INSERT INTO `xminutesset` VALUES ('1473', '2020-06-21 05:18:59', '3018122', null);
INSERT INTO `xminutesset` VALUES ('1481', '2020-06-21 05:18:03', '3018122', null);
#2

what a nicely organized post – full explanation, even sample data

i see two problems

first, TIMEDIFF returns a time which consists of hours, minutes and seconds

looks like you’re getting results where the difference is less than 3 hours, not 3 minutes

suggest you use TIMESTAMPDIFF instead

second, you are matching each row of a given xLines with every other row for that same xLines

i rather suspect you want to compare only to the “next” value, i.e. successive rows as determined by xID

please confirm both my observations

#3

thank you

I confirm your observations …

#4

okay, run this and inspect the results, to assure that it’s returning the right stuff, before changing it from SELECT to UPDATE

SELECT curr.xDate_xHourMinute AS curr_time
     , next.xDate_xHourMinute AS next_time   
     , TIMESTAMPDIFF( MINUTE
                    , curr.xDate_xHourMinute
                    , next.xDate_xHourMinute ) AS minutes
  FROM xMinutesSet AS curr
LEFT OUTER
  JOIN xMinutesSet AS next
    ON next.xLines = curr.xLines
   AND next.xID =
       ( SELECT MIN(xID)
           FROM xMinutesSet
          WHERE xLines = curr.xLines
            AND xID > curr.xID )