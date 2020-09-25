Return the difference between two datetime expressions

Hi,

The version of MySQL database is 5.5.62

On my MySQL table I need check if the TIMEDIFF() between two rows is greater than the value three minutes

If the TIMEDIFF() is less I update the columns xDisabled with 1 value

This is my table

+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | xID | xDate_xHourMinute | xLines | xDisabled | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 | | | 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 | | | 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 | | | 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 | | | 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 | | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ 5 rows in set

I have tried without success this sql query because all rows on the table are updated

UPDATE `xMinutesSet` a JOIN `xMinutesSet` b ON a.xLines = B.xLines AND TIMEDIFF( a.xDate_xHourMinute, b.xDate_xHourMinute ) < 3 SET a.xDisabled = 1; +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | xID | xDate_xHourMinute | xLines | xDisabled | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 | 1 | | 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 | 1 | | 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 | 1 | | 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 | 1 | | 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 | 1 | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ 5 rows in set

I need this return

+------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | xID | xDate_xHourMinute | xLines | xDisabled | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ | 1405 | 2020-06-21 05:24:19 | 3018122 | 1 | 00:01:26 | 1424 | 2020-06-21 05:22:53 | 3018122 | 1 | 00:00:50 | 1462 | 2020-06-21 05:22:03 | 3018122 | | 00:03:04 | 1473 | 2020-06-21 05:18:59 | 3018122 | 1 | 00:00:56 | 1481 | 2020-06-21 05:18:03 | 3018122 | | +------+---------------------+---------+-----------+ 5 rows in set

How to do resolve this? Please, any suggestion

My table below