Return request object undefined

I’m trying to return the result object of a request but had no luck and I don’t know what I’m doing wrong.

The function works ok, but I have to remove the API keys (cause I can’t regen them).

//Import the below modules using "npm i -save request oauth-1.0a crypto" const request = require('request') const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a') const crypto = require('crypto') // depenency package for OAuth-1.0a let myBody; // Token request function function generateToken() { // #1 Initialize OAuth with your HERE OAuth credentials from the credentials file that you downloaded above const oauth = OAuth({ consumer: { key: 'xxxx', //Access key secret: 'xxxx-xxxxx', //Secret key }, signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA256', hash_function(base_string, key) { return crypto .createHmac('sha256', key) .update(base_string) .digest('base64') }, }); // #2 Building the request object. const request_data = { url: 'https://account.api.here.com/oauth2/token', method: 'POST', data: { grant_type: 'client_credentials' }, }; // #3 Sending the request to get the access token request( { url: request_data.url, method: request_data.method, form: request_data.data, headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data)), }, function (error, response, body) { if (response.statusCode == 200) { result = JSON.parse(response.body); myBody = result; } } ); } // Calling this function to get the access token generateToken(); console.log(myBody);

Why myBody returns undefined??

Any ideas? Any help would be very appreciated.

Thanks.