Return request object undefined

I’m trying to return the result object of a request but had no luck and I don’t know what I’m doing wrong.
The function works ok, but I have to remove the API keys (cause I can’t regen them).
//Import the below modules using "npm i -save request oauth-1.0a crypto"
const request = require('request')
const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a')
const crypto = require('crypto') // depenency package for OAuth-1.0a
let myBody;
// Token request function
function generateToken() {
// #1 Initialize OAuth with your HERE OAuth credentials from the credentials file that you downloaded above
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: {
key: 'xxxx', //Access key
secret: 'xxxx-xxxxx', //Secret key
},
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA256',
hash_function(base_string, key) {
return crypto
.createHmac('sha256', key)
.update(base_string)
.digest('base64')
},
});
// #2 Building the request object.
const request_data = {
url: 'https://account.api.here.com/oauth2/token',
method: 'POST',
data: { grant_type: 'client_credentials' },
};
// #3 Sending the request to get the access token
request(
{
url: request_data.url,
method: request_data.method,
form: request_data.data,
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data)),
},
function (error, response, body) {
if (response.statusCode == 200) {
result = JSON.parse(response.body);
myBody = result;
}
}
);
}
// Calling this function to get the access token
generateToken();
console.log(myBody);
Why myBody returns undefined??
Any ideas? Any help would be very appreciated.
Thanks.