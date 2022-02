In Microsoft Edge version 98.0.1108.50 in a certain website I try to alert myself with the following code:

(function x() { if (window.location.href = "https://example.com" || "https://www.example.com") { alert("Hi"); return false; } })();

After the alert, the webpage just becomes refreshed in an “endless loop”.

If instead alert() I use showModal() (also with return false ) the same problem occurs.

What may cause this “endless loop” problem?