Retrieving information from object

Depending on which element a user clicks I want to display a modal containing specific information. I figured out, that I need to put my additional information in an Obejct (and not into HTML).

Like this:

const myObjects = [ { firstName: "Blauzahn", Lives: "800 - 860" }, { firstName: "Ragnar Lothbrock", Lives: "780 - 860" } ];

I read, that I need to convert this into an array.

const entries = Object.entries(myObjects);

And than I need to loop through the array. I want to find the specific information stored into the myObjects Object - which should match the clicked element.

( chosenObject is the click target)

for (i = 0; i < entries.length; i++) {

chosenObject === entries[i][1].firstName

? console.log(entries[i][1].Lives)

: false;

}

Why do I need the second index ([1]) after [i]? Without it, the code does not work. Is there a cleaner way to do it?

The next step would be to get the information into my modal. Am I on the right track with template literal strings? Like:

let lifetime = entries[i][1].Lives;

Do sth. with ${lifetime} like appending it into an DOM element.

Cheers, S