Retrieving individual characters of array of string:contract name and version number

Hi,

I have got an array of string variable in a javascript program, keyWordStr, its contents are

line=0 --> A1.sol line=1 --> 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9; line=2 --> 1 = contract = contract contractName { line=3 --> 4 = address = return address(this).balance; line=4 --> 7 = address = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public { line=5 --> 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) { line=6 --> 7 = function = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {

The above strings are the output of the keyWordStr, used in the program developed at:

Now I am trying to extend the program. In this phase I want to retrieve the version and contract name. Version can be retrieved from the string at line =1, and contract name can be retrieved from line=2.

My code for retrieving version is as follows:

if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){ let version = 5; console.log(i + "= version is 5");}

Kindly guide me how can I improve it further.

For retrieving the contract name, I have written an incomplete code because I can’t understand how to retrieve individual characters of the keyWordStr because I declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:

const keyWordStr = [ ];

My incomplete code is:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){ console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); if(kyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){ let contractNameStarts = false; console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); len = keyWordStr[i].length; let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC let contractName = new String(); for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) { if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') { spacectr++; if (spacectr == 5) contractNameStarts = true; else if (contractNameStarts) { contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i]; //problem //cant understand how to access the individual elements of keyWordStr on index i and store it in 1d (one dimensional) array contractName using index k.

I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d (2-dimensional) array context. After 5 spaces in the following line:

line=2 -->@1@=@contract=@contract@contractName {

Note ‘@’ character represents space

Somebody please guide me how to retrieve contract name i.e. contractName from line#2 and version number from line1.

God blesses you people. Sorry for bad words in my last post.

Zulfi.