Retrieving individual characters of array of string:contract name and version number

Hi,

I have got an array of string variable in a javascript program, keyWordStr, its contents are

line=0 → A1.sol

line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;

line=2 → 1 = contract = contract contractName {

line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;

line=4 → 7 = address = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {

line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {

line=6 → 7 = function = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {

The above strings are the output of the keyWordStr, used in the program developed at:

Now I am trying to extend the program. In this phase I want to retrieve the version and contract name. Version can be retrieved from the string at line =1, and contract name can be retrieved from line=2.

My code for retrieving version is as follows:

if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){ let version = 5; console.log(i + "= version is 5");}

Kindly guide me how can I improve it further.

For retrieving the contract name, I have written an incomplete code because I can’t understand how to retrieve individual characters of the keyWordStr because I declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:

const keyWordStr = [ ];

My incomplete code is: