retrieving firebase data into a textview with no button in android studio

i have a few textviews which i want to change from firebase database on a daily basis for that i am retrieving data from firebase realtime database to a textview i have tried many times but it just doesnt seem to work,please help me guys.
this is my java code.
tv1 = findViewById ( R.id.tv1 );
tv2 = findViewById ( R.id.tv2 );
tv3 = findViewById ( R.id.tv3 );
tv4 = findViewById ( R.id.tv4 );
tv5 = findViewById ( R.id.tv5 );
tv6 = findViewById ( R.id.tv6 );
tv7 = findViewById ( R.id.tv7 );
tv8 = findViewById ( R.id.tv8 );
tv9 = findViewById ( R.id.tv9 );
tv10 = findViewById ( R.id.tv10 );
mDatabase = FirebaseDatabase.getInstance ();
ref= mDatabase.getReference ().child ("textview1");
ref.addValueEventListener ( new ValueEventListener ( ) {
@Override
public void onDataChange(@NonNull DataSnapshot snapshot) {
String tv1s = snapshot.child ( "textview1" ).getValue ( String.class );
String tv2s = snapshot.child ( "textview2" ).getValue ( String.class );
String tv3s = snapshot.child ( "textview3" ).getValue ( String.class );
String tv4s = snapshot.child ( "textview4" ).getValue ( String.class );
tv1.setText ( tv1s );
tv2.setText ( tv2s );
tv3.setText ( tv3s );
tv4.setText ( tv4s );
}
@Override
public void onCancelled(@NonNull DatabaseError error) {
}
} );
this is my firebase database
``` {
"textview1" : 2200,
"textview10" : 244,
"textview2" : 13,
"textview3" : 12,
"textview4" : 13,
} ```
when i open app all the text just vanishes and i dont any reason for that. i have lots of textview which i want to update from day to day basis if you guys have any suggestions i am open to hear it.
basic idea is to update values
suppose i have 10 textview in gridlayout so they will be 10-1, 11-2, 12-3 and so on and here both or every numbers are textview i want to change this numbers everyday according to need so thas why i am asking for help.
i am adding more words so that my question will be accepted and i think you all got the idea of what i am trying to say.