retrieving firebase data into a textview with no button in android studio

i have a few textviews which i want to change from firebase database on a daily basis for that i am retrieving data from firebase realtime database to a textview i have tried many times but it just doesnt seem to work,please help me guys.

this is my java code.

tv1 = findViewById ( R.id.tv1 ); tv2 = findViewById ( R.id.tv2 ); tv3 = findViewById ( R.id.tv3 ); tv4 = findViewById ( R.id.tv4 ); tv5 = findViewById ( R.id.tv5 ); tv6 = findViewById ( R.id.tv6 ); tv7 = findViewById ( R.id.tv7 ); tv8 = findViewById ( R.id.tv8 ); tv9 = findViewById ( R.id.tv9 ); tv10 = findViewById ( R.id.tv10 ); mDatabase = FirebaseDatabase.getInstance (); ref= mDatabase.getReference ().child ("textview1"); ref.addValueEventListener ( new ValueEventListener ( ) { @Override public void onDataChange(@NonNull DataSnapshot snapshot) { String tv1s = snapshot.child ( "textview1" ).getValue ( String.class ); String tv2s = snapshot.child ( "textview2" ).getValue ( String.class ); String tv3s = snapshot.child ( "textview3" ).getValue ( String.class ); String tv4s = snapshot.child ( "textview4" ).getValue ( String.class ); tv1.setText ( tv1s ); tv2.setText ( tv2s ); tv3.setText ( tv3s ); tv4.setText ( tv4s ); } @Override public void onCancelled(@NonNull DatabaseError error) { } } );