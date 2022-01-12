Retrieving a string containing the substring

Hi,

I want to retrieve the string containg a substring:

I have the following code:

const contractPath = path.resolve(’/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/’,‘contracts’,files[i]);

const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, “utf8”);

const complete_string = (contractCode2.search(“selfdestruct”) >= 0 ? true : false);

console.log(‘selfdestruct exists:’, selfdestructExists2);

The above code is storing true or false value in complete_string. How can I store the complete string containing the substring “selfdestruct” in the variable complete_string?

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.