Retrieving a single data/record from database using php mysql

How do I retrieve a single record/data from database by searching for it’s particular id and adding it one by one according to the list of id’s in phpMyAdmin? This is what I’m working on so far.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang = "en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Filter Booklist</title> </head> <body> <form action="" method="post"> <input type = "text" class="btn" name="id" value="SEARCH DATA"> <input type = "submit" name="search" value="SEARCH BY ID"> </form> <table border = "3"> <tr> <th>Id</th> <th>Product Name</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Returned Date</th> </tr><br><br> </table> <?php $connection = mysqli_connect("localhost","root",""); $db = mysqli_select_db($connection, "myfirstdb" ); if(isset($_POST['search'])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "SELECT * FROM `table3`"; $query_run = mysqli_query($connection,$query); while($row= mysqli_fetch_array($query_run)) { ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $row['id'];?></td> <td><?php echo $row['product_name'];?></td> <td><?php echo $row['quantity'];?></td> <td><?php echo $row['returned_date'];?></td> </tr> <?php } } ?> </body> </html>