Retrieve data from Website

I am studying Astrology.
I am trying to download some data from
https://www.chaosastrologer.com/freeastrologycharts.cfm
After clicking the following
Astrological Ephemerides
it will go to another page
https://www.chaosastrologer.com/astroform/ephemeris.cfm
Once the “Click Once” is pressed, the data will be shown as 1 whole page in
https://www.chaosastrology.com/chaos1/reports/runastro_c.cgi
If you were to refer to the attachment,
I only require the highlighted data to be registered in Excel Cell “B2” and subsequent entries below “B2” for my study but could not because of the javascript.
I am trying to collect Data from 1st July 1997 to 31st December 2022.
Should you have doubt if I have any knowledge of VBA, please refer to the following working code.
Thanking in Advance.
Sub Get_Web_Data()
Dim request As Object
Dim response As String
Dim html As New HTMLDocument
Dim website As String
Dim price As Variant
Dim FstDate As Date
Dim TheDate As String
Dim r As Long
'String of initial date
FstDate = CDate("1997-07-03") '<<<<< Edit first date string if required or have entered via an input box?
For r = 0 To 9400 ' r+2 will fill rows 2 to 9400
TheDate = LCase(Format(FstDate + r, "yyyy%2Fmm%2Fdd"))
website = "https://www.fourmilab.ch/cgi-bin/Solar?date=1&utc=" & TheDate & "+10%3A30%3A00&jd=2476948.34564&img=-k0&sys=-Sf&eyes=0&imgsize=320&orb=-b0&lat=1%B017&ns=North&lon=103%B051&ew=East&hlat=90%B0&hns=North&hlon=0%B0&elements="
Set request = CreateObject("MSXML2.XMLHTTP")
request.Open "GET", website, False
request.send
response = StrConv(request.responseBody, vbUnicode)
html.body.innerHTML = response
price = html.getElementsByTagName("pre")(0).innerText
Cells(r + 2, "B") = price
Next r
End Sub