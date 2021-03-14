Restoring the value of before updated of 4 rows

PHP
#1 
(id)    title          content
(61)   title61      content61
(62)   title62      content62
(63)   title63      content63
(64)   title64      content64

I had myTable like the above.
I have updated 4 records above just some minutes ago by accident.
I have myTable like the below now. The values of title and content are all empty.

(id)    title          content
(61)   
(62)   
(63)  
(64)

Can I get the original values of the 4 record above with your help?

I am using XAMPP.
(ID) is primary key and auto_incremental.
Storage engine of myTable is innoDB.

if I can get the 4 values of the column content, I can guess the 4 values of the column title.