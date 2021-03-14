Restoring the value of before updated of 4 rows

(id) title content (61) title61 content61 (62) title62 content62 (63) title63 content63 (64) title64 content64

I had myTable like the above.

I have updated 4 records above just some minutes ago by accident.

I have myTable like the below now. The values of title and content are all empty.

(id) title content (61) (62) (63) (64)

Can I get the original values of the 4 record above with your help?

I am using XAMPP.

(ID) is primary key and auto_incremental.

Storage engine of myTable is innoDB.

if I can get the 4 values of the column content, I can guess the 4 values of the column title.