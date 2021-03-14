Restoring the previous values of 4 rows before updated

(id) title content
(61) title61 content61
(62) title62 content62
(63) title63 content63
(64) title64 content64
I had myTable like the above.
I have updated 4 records above just some minutes ago by accident.
I have myTable like the below. The values of title and content are all empty except (id) now.
(id) title content
(61)
(62)
(63)
(64)
Can I get the original values of the 4 record above with your help?
Can I undo the 4 update queries?
if I can get the 4 values of the column content, I can guess the 4 values of the column title.