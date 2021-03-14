Restoring the previous values of 4 rows before updated

PHP
#1 
(id)    title          content
(61)   title61      content61
(62)   title62      content62
(63)   title63      content63
(64)   title64      content64

I had myTable like the above.
I have updated 4 records above just some minutes ago by accident.
I have myTable like the below. The values of title and content are all empty except (id) now.

(id)    title          content
(61)   
(62)   
(63)  
(64)

Can I get the original values of the 4 record above with your help?
Can I undo the 4 update queries?

if I can get the 4 values of the column content, I can guess the 4 values of the column title.