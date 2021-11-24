Responsive

stark21: stark21: I want it to be inline as screen resize.

stark21: stark21: No, that’s not it, I want it to be inline just like it is, if it is possible of course.

Can you clarify what you want to happen as I don’t know what that means

Do you mean you don’t want the text to wrap but stay on one line? If so then you will reach a minimum screen size very soon.

e.g.

Is that what you are looking for?

If so then what should happen when the screen is a little bit smaller than that as the text will need to wrap or to go somewhere?