Did you specify the viewport ?
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
Yes, I did.
I don’t know if this is what you are after?
https://codepen.io/Strider64/pen/WNONGWy
/* Approximately the size of an iPad Pro 12.9in 1024px */
@supports (grid-area: auto) {
@media screen and (min-width: 64em) {
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.notification-bar {
background-color: #222;
font-size: 0.875em;
line-height: 1.5;
color: #fff;
padding: 1.250em;
}
.notification-list {
display: flex;
flex-flow: row wrap;
justify-content: flex-start;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
height: 2.5em;
}
.list-item {
padding-left: 2.50em;
}
} }
Personally I think you should be working in em instead of px when doing responsive web design. I would also suggest looking into media queries and design for mobile first.
No, that’s not it, I want it to be inline just like it is, if it is possible of course.
Well, that’s going to be tough for small screens such as mobile devices. I would suggest having 100 percent width on mobile devices then use media queries for large devices (mobile first responsive design). I would look into flex-wrap also other flex options as well - https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/a-guide-to-flexbox/
For mobile screen I will use bootstrap carousel but 'till the mobile screen size I want it to be inline.
Sorry, I can’t help you there as I don’t do bootstrap as I like having total control with pure CSS. Maybe someone else can help you.
Thank you for sharing your opinion.
Can you clarify what you want to happen as I don’t know what that means
Do you mean you don’t want the text to wrap but stay on one line? If so then you will reach a minimum screen size very soon.
e.g.
Is that what you are looking for?
If so then what should happen when the screen is a little bit smaller than that as the text will need to wrap or to go somewhere?
I want it to stay on one line, not to wrap.
Like this?
If it doesn’t wrap you will have to hide the overflow or have a scrollbar appear.
I don’t think I’m understanding what you want yet though
No, I still want those 5 lists to be on screen.
How is that possible?
The only other option is to wrap the text but you said you don’t want that?
It may be better if you give me a drawing of what you want at large and small screen sizes then I will tell you how to do it
Okay, I thought that there is a way, so there isn’t. Thank you!
We’re still not clear what you want to happen when things shrink such that the end of one “amet.” touches the start of the next “Lorem”. You don’t want the text to wrap. You don’t want it to go off the edge of the screen, with a scroll bar. You don’t want it to overlap. What do you want to happen at that stage? Are you wanting the text to get smaller? It would very soon become unreadable.
No, I want it to shrink as screen resize, no wrap, no overlap , I want text be the same.
Can you mock-up an image of what you want it to look like?
I’m guessing its like this:
That uses clamp for responsive sized text.
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
}
.notification-bar {
background-color: #222;
color: #fff;
font-size: clamp(.3rem, 1vw, 1rem);
line-height: 16px;
padding:0 2vw;
}
.notification-list {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style-type: none;
display: flex;
min-height: 40px;
}
.list-item {
padding:10px 1vw;
flex:1 0 0;
white-space:nowrap;
}
Of course its too small to read at small screen sizes but will be larger at larger screen sizes. Note also that some users will have a set a minimum font-size in their browser controls and that will always over-ride the css.
Try the css I gave you and adjust the font-size to your preferred size.