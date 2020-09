cuglin: cuglin: but the youtube videos I put on my posts like this one: https://www.cursosodonto3d.com/software/como-invertir-en-un-sistema-cad-cam-odontologia-digital/

Your post is a little confusing as that Video in that link is indeed responsive!

Or was that a link to some other site that is not yours?

We’d need to see the video on your page and in the way that you have embedded it. The video on the link you showed has a responsive method using the padding-top approach to create an intrinsic aspect ratio.

<div class="fluid-width-video-wrapper" style="padding-top: 56.25%;">

Just inspect in devtools to see the css applied to the iframe itself.

cuglin: cuglin: For some reason on the pages, it looks just fine

You lost me there I’m afraid