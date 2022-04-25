Hi!
This is a good place to start with asking for help in regards to a responsive website template that I bought. However, because there are so many unnecessary JavaScript files involved, it’s difficult if not impossible to get the site working as should without JS. Additionally, doing things like adding JS can have negative effects on SEO since it can make the site less complex and more vulnerable to search engine penalties. Do you have any advice or pointers about how I could sort this out?
Hi!