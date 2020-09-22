Responsive table content centering

HTML & CSS
#1

My question relates to the site: https://core3.m4k.co/m/33542/p/408831

I am trying to workout why the stamp card elements do not appear central when viewing on a mobile.
I can see via the inspector that the table has a class .loyalty_stamps_table

The viewable columns change depending on device size, but is there a way of making the row elements central irrelevant of device?

I have been playing around with margins and content justify in the table class, but
no joy.

or is it related to the media query?

Login to access card stamps.

account: pxpworld@gmail.com
password: 123456

thanks

#2

What are the stamp card elements ?

I can only access this page.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 13.18.37
Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 13.18.37486×932 210 KB

#3

Hi, OH SORRY… please login to see the card:

