Responsive table content centering

My question relates to the site: https://core3.m4k.co/m/33542/p/408831
I am trying to workout why the stamp card elements do not appear central when viewing on a mobile.
I can see via the inspector that the table has a class .loyalty_stamps_table
The viewable columns change depending on device size, but is there a way of making the row elements central irrelevant of device?
I have been playing around with margins and content justify in the table class, but
no joy.
or is it related to the media query?
thanks