Responsive table adding spacing

I’m afraid that snippet of code on its own is not enough to help us reproduce your problem.

You should be able to post the relevant css and html into your post assuming it isn’t too large. You need to use the code formatting option in the editor to enclose your code ( </> ).

It would be better still if we could see the page in question or perhaps a cut down codepen that exhibits the problem. Codepen is free and a good way to show code snippets.

The css you posted is above is invalid as you have added cellspacing and cellpadding attributes into the css. they are html attributes not css.

I’ve commented them out here and they should be removed.

td { display: block; padding: 0; /* cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"*/ border: none; }

Those incorrect attribute will also corrupt the next property/value that follow in that declaration.

If those attributes were in the table tag of the html they would probably solve your problem but they are deprecated and you should do this instead.

table{border-collapse: collapse;}/* you already have this one */ td{padding:0;} img{display:block;}

I also note that your media query has a max-width of 320px ( @media screen and (max-width: 320px){ ) which means that you are probably only targeting old phones as there are very few these days that are 320px in width (I believe the iphone 4 was 320px).

You need to use a breakpoint at the point that your design fails to work and not based on some imaginary device width.

Note the following code is a hack from about 10 years ago for IE8 and should not be seen in production sites today as support for IE has more or less finished completely (ie11 is still lingering but poorly supported these days). IE8 didn’t support media queries anyway unless you polyfilled with js support.

backburnermarketing: backburnermarketing: width: auto\\9; /* ie8 */

However, I doubt any of the above is related to your problem so it would be good to see the whole page or as mentioned a codepen of the problem.

It looks as mentioned like you probably need to set the images to display:block and remove the padding from the td.

td{padding:0} img{display:block}

If that doesn’t solve the problem or you want more help then just shout