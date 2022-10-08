Responsive slides in horizontal scroll

hi! I have a section of three identical divs wrapped in a section which act as a slides in horizontal scroll.

I also need to make some dom elements of these div slides to change their order in response to screen resolution change.

I’ve produced a script which repositions the elements inside one of these divs before I knew that there are going to be three of them. Here is it:

// repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile const highwaySection = document.querySelector(".highway"); const highwayTitle = document.querySelector(".highway__title"); const highwayPicSelector = document.querySelector( ".highway__slider-buttons-container" ); const mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper = document.createElement("div"); const highwayMobileLine = document.querySelector(".highway__mobile-line"); const highwayArrowLeftContainer = document.querySelector( ".highway__slider-button-left" ); const highwayArrowRightContainer = document.querySelector( ".highway__slider-button-right" ); function repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile() { if (breakPoint.matches) { mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.classList.add( "highway__title-and-selector-wrapper" ); highwayMobileLine.after(highwayTitle); highwayTitle.after(mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper); mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.appendChild(highwayTitle); mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.appendChild(highwayPicSelector); mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.display = "flex"; mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.flexDirection = "row"; mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.justifyContent = "space-between"; mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.alignItems = "center"; mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.marginBottom = "5px"; highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.width = "24px"; highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.height = "24px"; highwayArrowRightContainer.style.width = "24px"; highwayArrowRightContainer.style.height = "24px"; } else { highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.width = "50px"; highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.height = "50px"; highwayArrowRightContainer.style.width = "50px"; highwayArrowRightContainer.style.height = "50px"; highwaySection.prepend(highwayTitle); mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.remove(); highwaySection.appendChild(highwayPicSelector); } } repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile(); breakPoint.addEventListener("change", () => repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile() );

the problem is that it takes only first slide in, and I need to apply it to each one of them. How can I do that?

https://files.slack.com/files-pri/TPV9DP0N4-F0459FLA3RV/image.png