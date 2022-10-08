Responsive slides in horizontal scroll

hi! I have a section of three identical divs wrapped in a section which act as a slides in horizontal scroll.
I also need to make some dom elements of these div slides to change their order in response to screen resolution change.
I’ve produced a script which repositions the elements inside one of these divs before I knew that there are going to be three of them. Here is it:
// repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile
const highwaySection = document.querySelector(".highway");
const highwayTitle = document.querySelector(".highway__title");
const highwayPicSelector = document.querySelector(
".highway__slider-buttons-container"
);
const mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper = document.createElement("div");
const highwayMobileLine = document.querySelector(".highway__mobile-line");
const highwayArrowLeftContainer = document.querySelector(
".highway__slider-button-left"
);
const highwayArrowRightContainer = document.querySelector(
".highway__slider-button-right"
);
function repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile() {
if (breakPoint.matches) {
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.classList.add(
"highway__title-and-selector-wrapper"
);
highwayMobileLine.after(highwayTitle);
highwayTitle.after(mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper);
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.appendChild(highwayTitle);
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.appendChild(highwayPicSelector);
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.display = "flex";
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.flexDirection = "row";
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.justifyContent = "space-between";
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.alignItems = "center";
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.style.marginBottom = "5px";
highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.width = "24px";
highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.height = "24px";
highwayArrowRightContainer.style.width = "24px";
highwayArrowRightContainer.style.height = "24px";
} else {
highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.width = "50px";
highwayArrowLeftContainer.style.height = "50px";
highwayArrowRightContainer.style.width = "50px";
highwayArrowRightContainer.style.height = "50px";
highwaySection.prepend(highwayTitle);
mobileTitleAndSelectorWrapper.remove();
highwaySection.appendChild(highwayPicSelector);
}
}
repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile();
breakPoint.addEventListener("change", () =>
repositionHighwaySelectorForMobile()
);
the problem is that it takes only first slide in, and I need to apply it to each one of them. How can I do that?
https://files.slack.com/files-pri/TPV9DP0N4-F0459FLA3RV/image.png