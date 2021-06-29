Responsive site only works with absolute url, weird hosting setup

Built a site for a client. I don’t understand how their host refers to their domain and think it is causing issues with the responsive site.

View on your phone

[www.lalannemassage.com] site is not responsive

[http://lynx1212.users.sonic.net/lalannemassage/index.html]

this is how the site should look on mobile devices and it does, if I put the complete site into a sub directory.

Viewing the source on the first url, i see frame sets…that’s not how my index.html file looks

I’ve tried redirecting to a sub directory or to the index file, tried internal css on the index page. No matter what I do, the mobile site doesn’t look how it should when going to the .com page

Confused as to what is going on and finding a solution.

thanks