Responsive Site Not Adjusting

You’ve applied an inline style here with a height that is not large enough to contain the image.

<a href="index.html" style="height: 358px;"><img src="img/logo.png" etc...

In the css you have it as 446px but in the html you over-ride it with 358px which is not enough to hold the mage.

Be careful you are throwing a lot of magic numbers, inline styles and scripts onto a relatively straight forward page. Try and keep things simple and logical. I have no idea why you are resizing that big image that sits in the background with JS as it makes the whole page very janky. Why isn’t it a background image anyway?