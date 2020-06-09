Responsive Site Not Adjusting

Hi, I’m modifying a responsive template and I seem to have somehow messed up how the main page adjusts when you visit one of the other pages. The page that loads when navigated to, goes over the main page, which it is supposed to do, but it’s cutting off the bottom of the main page main logo. It didn’t do it before so I think I’ve upset the code somewhere.
Hoping someone can point me in the right direction.
Attached are 2 screenshots. Home Page & Gallery page as an example.
Many thanks
Not without seeing your code.
You can see the URL in the images.
Is it not allowed to post images that show the url ?
Also, is the code I’ve messed up in the css style sheet ?
Sorry - I meant that remark in response to @gandalf458’s request to see the code. A quick trip to the site does the trick.
Of course, if you can remember which section of code you were editing, @Lara.Croft, that would help, too.
Hi @TechnoBear
I’ve been editing the actual gallery page and another page, but not all of the pages and this effect happens on all pages. The only other i’ve been editing is the style.css
Oh, and the index page, when I added the new logo in place of the template one. But I’m sure the size of the new is exactly the same size as the template one, so I can’t figure if that’s the cause
You’ve applied an inline style here with a height that is not large enough to contain the image.
<a href="index.html" style="height: 358px;"><img src="img/logo.png" etc...
In the css you have it as 446px but in the html you over-ride it with 358px which is not enough to hold the mage.
Be careful you are throwing a lot of magic numbers, inline styles and scripts onto a relatively straight forward page. Try and keep things simple and logical. I have no idea why you are resizing that big image that sits in the background with JS as it makes the whole page very janky. Why isn’t it a background image anyway?