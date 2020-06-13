Responsive Site Not Adjusting

Lara.Croft: Lara.Croft: I’ve not changed or added any numbers, the like of which you mention, in to the code

It’s your page so it’s your code (even though I know you didn’t write it).

The JS is dynamically adding those rules to the element so when you tweak something in that area you will likely break the dynamics in some way.

It’s not a good idea to use JS to make a responsive site as its too rigid and to hard to control and most of all unnecessary. I realise you are working with what you have got but it makes things ten times harder than it would have been had you started from scratch.

Its always harder to take someone else’s code and bend it to your will especially when they had something else in mind. If you use a template then basically you should stick to the template and not try to change it too much apart from colors and fonts etc. A lot of these templates are unnecessarily complex as they try to cater for everyone but end up not pleasing anyone. It usually tales an expert to modify a template successfully but most people who use templates are not experts and will struggle with some of the techniques required.

When you make changes make sure you have your developer tools window open and you can see the dynamic styles that have been applied to the elements in your page and then you can work around those constraints.

It’s good that you are trying to learn how to do it yourself but it would have been easier from the ground up