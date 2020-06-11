Responsive Site Not Adjusting

Hi, I’m modifying a responsive template and I seem to have somehow messed up how the main page adjusts when you visit one of the other pages. The page that loads when navigated to, goes over the main page, which it is supposed to do, but it’s cutting off the bottom of the main page main logo. It didn’t do it before so I think I’ve upset the code somewhere.
Hoping someone can point me in the right direction.
Attached are 2 screenshots. Home Page & Gallery page as an example.
Many thanks
Hi, I’m modifying a responsive template and I seem to have somehow messed up how the main page adjusts when you visit one of the other pages. The page that loads when navigated to, goes over the main page, which it is supposed to do, but it’s cutting off the bottom of the main page main logo. It didn’t do it before so I think I’ve upset the code somewhere.
Not without seeing your code.
You can see the URL in the images.
Is it not allowed to post images that show the url ?
Also, is the code I’ve messed up in the css style sheet ?
Sorry - I meant that remark in response to @gandalf458’s request to see the code. A quick trip to the site does the trick.
Of course, if you can remember which section of code you were editing, @Lara.Croft, that would help, too.
Hi @TechnoBear
I’ve been editing the actual gallery page and another page, but not all of the pages and this effect happens on all pages. The only other i’ve been editing is the style.css
Oh, and the index page, when I added the new logo in place of the template one. But I’m sure the size of the new is exactly the same size as the template one, so I can’t figure if that’s the cause
You’ve applied an inline style here with a height that is not large enough to contain the image.
<a href="index.html" style="height: 358px;"><img src="img/logo.png" etc...
In the css you have it as 446px but in the html you over-ride it with 358px which is not enough to hold the mage.
Be careful you are throwing a lot of magic numbers, inline styles and scripts onto a relatively straight forward page. Try and keep things simple and logical. I have no idea why you are resizing that big image that sits in the background with JS as it makes the whole page very janky. Why isn’t it a background image anyway?
Hi Paul,
I originally bought this template from TemplateMonster and it was a normal template when I wanted a responsive one. They then used their people to turn it in to a responsive site which I paid extra for and all I’m doing is tweeking it by replacing images and altering some of the layout within the pages. There were issues with it to start with but I got fed up with asking them to sort it so I managed to sort them myself, albeit purely by luck and chance I think I have a basic knowledge of website coding but I am very much learning as I go along !
I’ve not changed or added any numbers, the like of which you mention, in to the code. I’ve changed padding values to get the text to sit nicely on the nav buttons bu that’s really it.
Another member on here suggested that java wasn’t always a great idea cos not everyone enables java. Don’t know much about that myself. Overall I’m happy with the look and I don’t quite get any jerky feel to it, but ultimately, I just want it to do what it does without any unnecessary background bumpf.
I managed to get the issue sorted with the main logo being cut off at the bottom by using the original template logo size but shrunk my logo within it which gave me a transparent border around it which solved the issue
First thing to learn is to make a backup before you start changing things, so (a) you can revert if need be and (b) you can look back and see what you changed.
You’re confusing Java with JavaScript. Not the same language.
Hi TechnoBear, I do have the original responsive files from the beginning but not saved files as I change them
I call javascript java cos I’m lazy and didn’t realise there was a difference
It’s your page so it’s your code (even though I know you didn’t write it).
The JS is dynamically adding those rules to the element so when you tweak something in that area you will likely break the dynamics in some way.
It’s not a good idea to use JS to make a responsive site as its too rigid and to hard to control and most of all unnecessary. I realise you are working with what you have got but it makes things ten times harder than it would have been had you started from scratch.
Its always harder to take someone else’s code and bend it to your will especially when they had something else in mind. If you use a template then basically you should stick to the template and not try to change it too much apart from colors and fonts etc. A lot of these templates are unnecessarily complex as they try to cater for everyone but end up not pleasing anyone. It usually tales an expert to modify a template successfully but most people who use templates are not experts and will struggle with some of the techniques required.
When you make changes make sure you have your developer tools window open and you can see the dynamic styles that have been applied to the elements in your page and then you can work around those constraints.
It’s good that you are trying to learn how to do it yourself but it would have been easier from the ground up
@PaulOB Hi and thanks for helping me out.
I kinda understand what you mean and I always assumed it was easier tweeking a template because most of the work was done for you, but I liked the style so much but some aspects of the layout didn’t suit what I wanted.
I think I have it pretty much where I want it now and it looks fine on my iphone 5 and my partners iphone 6, an ipad and a macbook.
On my laptop it all looks ok with the exception of the gallery page “domain/gallery.html” where i have a set of 6 boxes, 3 on 2 rows (page was originally set up for 4 on X amount of rows) but I only have 6 boxes and didn’t like one row of 4 and second row below of 2. So with 3 boxes on 2 rows, they justify to the left when I would have liked to have had them centralised. This also applies to that specific page on the macbook.
I achieved it by setting a new rule in the css which I copied a “list” coding from the other gallery pages and changed the margins so it centralised it. Only problem was that when viewed on a mobile or ipad, the boxes were shoved right over on the right and half disappeared of the screen.
Geees ! This is frying my head
You should not be using two
ul's to make one list as semantically it is just one list of gallery images. Always try to keep the html semantic because that’s where the meaning of document comes from.
If you used flexbox instead of floats you could go from 3 across to 2 across to one across without the need for any media queries. You can’t do this in your current page because you have two separate lists of 3 instead of one list of 6. You also need to use the same margin on each otherwise when items wrap they move out of line. Indeed you could get rid of margins if you used flexbox’s space-between property instead seeing as you have fixed width items.
If you want to learn how to do this then I suggest you set up a codepen account and just play around with the 6 items in a list and see how flexbox works. It will be worth the effort in the long run.
@PaulOB Thanks
I think I duplicated the “list3” sections because when I had it all in one “list3” it reverted back to the original rows of 4 wide and I ended up with 2 on the bottom row which played havoc with my OCD
I’ll take some time to have a look at that flexbox and see if I can make sense of what it is all about.
All this aside, how long do ya reckon someone of my experience would have taken to create a site like this from scratch ? There aren’t too many pages within the site.
Also, is it JS that’s controlling the gallery images display and how once you click the thumbnail it shows up the bigger version which you can click on the right side and it scrolls through the entire gallery album ? So if someone has JS disabled on their browser, does that mean the photo gallery won’t display properly ?
Thanks Paul
I think your problem is bigger than that.
I habitually have JS disabled, and this is what I see when I arrive at your site:
Your site does not function at all without JS.