Responsive Site Not Adjusting On Multiple Devices

Hi everyone, hoping someone can help me

I am finishing the design of a responsive website and it all looks fine on a pc or laptop.

When you visit the other pages, the page has a background that looks like a black smoket effect that helps images and text standout, but when displayed on a ipad or mobile phone it doesn’t adjust all the way down the page, it stops short. I have tried altering the height of the image itself to double it’s original height but it doesnt make any difference.

Am I missing something that might be in the CSS file that is preventing this from happening.

Site is www.firepowergraphicdesign.co.uk

Thankyou in advance for your replies.

